Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, passed away on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 83.

Oprah was raised early on by her maternal grandmother. When Oprah turned 6, she moved to Milwaukee to live with her mom, who was a virtual stranger. The relationship was eventually repaired when Oprah had Vernita on her talk show in 1990.

A private funeral service has already been held.

