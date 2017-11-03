Oprah Has Some Ridiculous Things On Her Favorite Things List

Even though Oprah doesn’t do her show anymore…she still does her iconic Favorite Things list.
Here are some of silliest things that made her list:
1. A $69 chicken pie
Oprah says this pie is “the closest to homemade” she’s ever tasted.
2. A beautiful luxury home for birds you don’t own
These very beautiful little bird houses cost between $91 and $201, and will ensure that the local wildlife have a place to come home to after long days of seed eating.
3. Four fancy chocolate bars for $50
Are your Hershey bars made with pure olive oil? No? You’ll need these, then.
4. A $45 “Gratitude” jar (nevermind for free you could wash out that spaghetti sauce jar and put some Post It notes in there for a lot cheaper. Whatevs.)
5. A DNA kit for $99
6. Five pounds of blueberries from Maine for just under $50.
7. A frozen dessert maker for $50…you know for that five pounds of blueberries you just bought.
8. A whole smoked turkey ready to eat. Now this one is great because I don’t cook.
Better start saving your pennies…if you bought EVERYTHING on the list (including the good stuff), it will set you back $12,200.
Some of the cooler things here: