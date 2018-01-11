Oprah Is Getting Called Out For Her History With Harvey Weinstein

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein attends the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Tribute to Quentin Tarantino in New York. New York City police detectives are taking a fresh look into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Police spokesman Peter Donald said Thursday that investigators are reviewing police files to see if any women previously reported being assaulted or harassed by the media mogul(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Oprah has been getting a lot of attention after her Golden Globe’s speech…but not EVERYONE is on the Oprah bandwagon.

Yesterday on Instagram, singer Seal shared photos of Oprah with Harvey Weinstein with the caption, “Oh I forgot, that’s right, you’d heard the rumors but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood”.

An aspiring actress says Harvey Weinstein used Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Campbell to dupe her into thinking he would help her with her career — only to use her for sex. British actress Kadian Noble said Tuesday she was head-over-heels impressed when she first met Weinstein at an event in London because he was hanging out with model Campbell and had megastar Oprah “swinging off his arm.” That story HERE

