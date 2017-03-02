Oprah For President?

Could an Oprah run for the White House in 2020 be a thing??

Oprah originally thought she had no experience to run for president, but now that Donald Trump ascended to the presidency with no military or government experience, she’s open to the idea.

In an interview with Bloomberg Media reporter David Rubenstein, she said she, “never considered the question, even the possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh. Oh.’ I thought, ‘I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I am thinking, ‘Oh.’”

We imagine her Presidential Cabinet would look like:

Secretary of the Interior: Andy Cohen

Secretary of Defense: Tom Cruise

Secretary of State: Gayle King

Attorney General: John Travolta

