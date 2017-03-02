Oprah 2020??

By Kelly K
Mar 2, 7:16 AM

Oprah Winfrey for President??  She’s spent years brushing off that question as no…never because she thought she didn’t have any experience. She talked to Bloomberg’s David Rubinstein about possibly having a change of heart…but before you get all crazy and start making bumper stickers and t-shirts, she goes on to say that won’t be happening.

Regardless…Twitter seems to be on board with the idea…

