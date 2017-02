Monday morning, Keith Kaiser from WDRB stopped by the McClanahan School of Irish Dance to have some fun and talk to them about their Winter Ceili coming up Friday to help support their trip to the National and World Championships later this year.

WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB 41 Louisville News

During the final segment, Keith needed a wig to give him special Irish dancer powers.

WDRB 41 Louisville News

Recognize his “hair guy”? haha 🙂

Read more HERE.