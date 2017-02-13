The Grammys in 20 seconds or less.

The Grammy’s are ALWAYS entertaining. Whether it be because someone wore a RIDICULOUS outfit (I’m lookin at you, CeeLo ) or someone absolutely crushed their performance (Cough, Katy Perry, Cough) I always love to watch the show! Sometimes its an absolute train wreck and sometimes it makes you want to cry happy tears!

So! Here’s what I thought about the Grammys.

Of course, it was the Adele show and I’m not even mad. She more than deserved to win but did you see that rock she was sporting? Holy BLING!

The Chainsmokers were ROBBED! Yes, I love twenty one pilots, but Closer held the number one spot on the Billboard hot 100 for MONTHS! They had that one in the bag!

Lady Gaga, You ARE the real MVP. She made the best and biggest comeback in history, in my opinion. She NAILED everything she did. From head to Toe.

Ed Sheeran. I can’t even BEGIN with that boy. He had me ready to get married as soon as he stepped on stage. This blonde DEFINITELY has a thing for Gingers. (Fun fact! I’m actually a natural red head! That’ll be our little secret 😉 )

But…Can we talk about Bruno? I’m pretty sure he stole the ENTIRE show. I fell in love with him all over again as soon as he opened his mouth. I CANNOT wait to see him in September. My heart might explode!

What did you think about this years show?