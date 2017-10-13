One Direction Fan Screamed So Much Her Lungs Collapsed

Liam Payne, from left, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

I didn’t even know this was possible…

A teenage One Direction fan screamed so much when she saw her favorite band play live that her lungs collapsed. Yes this is real.

The 16-year-old, from Texas, who remains anonymous, became short of breath the next day and was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors performed tests to try and get to the bottom it, but they heard ‘no respiratory distress’. However, they were able to hear a crunching sound when they pressed their fingers on the girl’s neck and chest. This signaled she had a collapsed lung, known medically as pneumothorax, which occurs when happens when air escapes into the chest through a tear.

X-rays revealed the air reached the mediastinum (the space in the chest between the lung sacs). It is known medically as pneumomediastinum. They were also able to diagnose her with pneumoretropharyngeum, as the air had reached this part of the body, just behind the pharynx.

The girl was discharged the next day and made a quick recovery. She was given a booster oxygen supply in hospital.

Holy cow…

See the X-Ray here!!!