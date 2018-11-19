Once Upon A Deadpool TRAILER

Deadpool 2 is coming back to theaters December 12th through December 24 in a PG 13 version called “Once Upon A Deadpool”.  Rumor has it that Deadpool will be telling Fred Savage a Christmas story (a nod to the “Princess Bride”). They’re taking out some violence and toning it down a bit, but also adding in some new footage…so there IS a reason to go see it again! Plus, $1 from every ticket sold goes to the charity F*ck Cancer.

 

 

 

