Oldham County 7th Grader, Cooper Hounshell, beat out thousands of kids to be one of 6 singing and touring with Kidz Bop 34! How cool!! He moved out to L.A. in October for the gig…his dad is Oldham County Middle School’s principal, Travis Hounshell. They will take turns on the tour bus as they spend the next three years performing on the road! Congrats!! Check out their videos (he’s the cute blonde boy tearing it up!!)

