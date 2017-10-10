OJ’s Drink Order in Las Vegas Isn’t Surprising

Former football legend O.J. Simpson signs documents at the Lovelock Correctional Center, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Lovelock, Nev. Simpson was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada early Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Brooke Keast/Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)

A newly freed Oj Simpson has been enjoying the free life. Even enjoying some Las Vegas taco take-out where he ordered a peculiar drink.

Hopefully you saw the SNL spoof about OJ Simpson from this past weekend. If you didn’t catch it, check it out then find out what drink he ordered at the taco take-out and prepare to laugh.

I seriously spit wine across the room when I saw that last Saturday night. Now, onto that drink order.

After a quick round of golf, OJ stopped by a taco restaurant for some post-golf Mexican cuisine. While there, he ordered of all drinks…a BLOODY MARY! This of course, had onlookers both shocked and amused.

There is video I just saw of OJ Simpson yesterday at a fish taco restaurant in Las Vegas and he ordered a Bloody Mary which makes sense. — Jason Burke (@JasonBurke23) October 9, 2017