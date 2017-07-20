OJ Simpson Granted Parole
By Garfield
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 3:40 PM

OJ Simpson will very soon be a free man.

In 2007, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison after being convicted of an armed robbery involving sports memorabilia.

In a Nevada court-room this morning, OJ sat next to his attorney and displayed a variety of emotions ranging from humble to defiant. He could be released as early as October 1st.

This past March when news of OJ’s supposed impending parole was whispered, it was reported by Vibe that Simpson was being courted for a reality show to begin filming upon his release from prison.

For more on Simpson’s parole, click HERE.

Related Content

You Knew This Was Coming…
Kim Gets Emotional Telling Ellen About Paris
Kim Kardashian’s Robbers’ Getaway Caught in Securi...
Kim K Talks About Paris Robbery On KUWTK
Comments