OJ Simpson Granted Parole

OJ Simpson will very soon be a free man.

In 2007, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison after being convicted of an armed robbery involving sports memorabilia.

In a Nevada court-room this morning, OJ sat next to his attorney and displayed a variety of emotions ranging from humble to defiant. He could be released as early as October 1st.

This past March when news of OJ’s supposed impending parole was whispered, it was reported by Vibe that Simpson was being courted for a reality show to begin filming upon his release from prison.

