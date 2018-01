O.J. Simpson says he’s NOT Khloe Kardashian’s real father. He finally addressed the conspiracy theory that’s been floating around for decades.

When he was out in Vegas over the weekend — a photog asked if a congratulations were in order regarding Khloe’s pregnancy.

Simpson replied, “Well, for Bob, God bless his soul, yeah. I don’t know for me. I don’t think for me I have nothing to do with it.

He added, “I would be proud … but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”

