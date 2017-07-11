There Is Officially Paperwork For The Rock To Run For President

Federal Election Commission records show that a campaign committee has been formally filed to draft Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a presidential candidate in 2020.

The organization, named “Run The Rock,” was filed on Johnson’s behalf by a West Virginia resident named Kenton Tilford. About two months ago, The Rock hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live,” and jokingly announced his 2020 candidacy. Before that “SNL” appearance, The Rock said in an interview with GQ that running for president could be a “real possibility”.

SOURCE