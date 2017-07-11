There Is Officially Paperwork For The Rock To Run For President
By Kelly K
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 7:26 AM

Federal Election Commission records show that a campaign committee has been formally filed to draft Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a presidential candidate in 2020.

The organization, named “Run The Rock,” was filed on Johnson’s behalf by a West Virginia resident named Kenton Tilford. About two months ago, The Rock hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live,” and jokingly announced his 2020 candidacy. Before that “SNL” appearance, The Rock said in an interview with GQ that running for president could be a “real possibility”.

 

SOURCE

Related Content

Johnny Depp Is Apologizing…And His Ex-Manage...
Oprah 2020??
100 Most Influential People in the World
The Rock Might Actually Run For President
Beiber Is #TeamKimye…And Kanye Is Still Talk...
Comments