It’s Official!! Justin Timberlake to Perform Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Oct 23, 2017 @ 5:52 AM
Justin Timberlake tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2018!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YES YES and so much YESSSS!!

The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 4 at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

Also, apparently he signed a non-nudity clause. But TBH…we kinda wouldn’t mind seein’ JT nakey…

EXCITED!

