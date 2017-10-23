It’s Official!! Justin Timberlake to Perform Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show!

Justin Timberlake tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2018!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YES YES and so much YESSSS!!
I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 4 at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.
Also, apparently he signed a non-nudity clause. But TBH…we kinda wouldn’t mind seein’ JT nakey…
