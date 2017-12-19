“The Office” Is Coming Back?

I’m all about this news… NBC is considering a revival of “The Office“! They are looking at a continuation of the beloved workplace comedy for the 2018-2019 season.

The revival would once again be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, and feature a mix of new and old cast members. Unfortunately, Steve Carell, who starred as the branch’s regional manager, Michael Scott, for seven of the comedy’s nine seasons, will not be involved in the new series.

The search for a new boss is said to be already underway.