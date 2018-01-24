Number One Rated Restaurant in London Didn’t Exist…

This is absolutely mind-blowing. I can’t wrap my head around it.

The Vice explained what happened:

The Shed at Dulwich was the number one rated restaurant in London, with foodies, celebrities and bloggers trying to get a table. The main obstacle for them, however, was that it didn’t exist. Over the course of 8 months VICE’s Oobah Butler used an assault of fake reviews to get his ‘restaurant’ to the hallowed top spot on TripAdvisor. With his phone perpetually ringing, PR agencies begging to represent it and TV crews pitching shows, Oobah decided he had no choice but to open its doors for one night only. Here is Oobah’s journey into a false reality that captured the world’s attention.

My favorite was at the end when he said, “you could look at this cynically – argue that the odour of the internet is so strong nowadays that people can no longer use their senses properly. But I like to be positive. If I can transform my garden into London’s best restaurant, literally anything is possible.”