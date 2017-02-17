An *NSYNC Reunion Is Happening!!!

All five members of *NSYNC will reunite this year to receive their star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight, “We’ll all be there. We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

The former boy band member also revealed that the group is releasing a vinyl edition of their hit holiday album “Home for Christmas” for its 20th anniversary.

Lance said, “We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time. It’ll be fun to see everybody again.”

Remember when this happened???