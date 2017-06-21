Now You Really Never Have To Leave Your House…Ever

Amazon is truly trying to make it so we never have to leave home…ever. They are launching their own ‘try-before-you-buy’ clothing delivery service. You pay $99 per year for a Prime membership (which gives you free shipping on anything you buy on Amazon) and you can choose three or more pieces of clothes, accessories and shoes — all at no additional cost, plus free shipping — to try at home for seven days. You don’t like them? Drop the box off at a UPS location or schedule a free pick-up. Keep three or four items to save 10 percent off what you buy, or save 20 percent if you keep five or more items.

Guess I know what I’m doing for the rest of the afternoon…and week…and month. I’m done.

