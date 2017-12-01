There Is Now An Ornament Based On This Moment

Remember the naval aviator who created unique sky art earlier this year over Okanogan County, Washington?

Well, now you can get a Christmas ornament with the design!

Now you can buy a Christmas ornament celebrating the Navy's sky penis https://t.co/CvBeffa1zK via @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/0aOc92QT41 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) November 30, 2017

The description on PLANEFORM website says, “This wood ornament is exactly what it looks like. Precisely laser cut using our Epilog CNC Laser, you’ll get an amazingly accurate depiction of the most ridiculous moment in aviation for all of 2017.”

The ornament is advertised as the “EA-18G Growler Sky ‘Art’ Christmas Ornament” and is $10.