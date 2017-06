We now know who Rihanna was making out with in Spain…he’s a wealthy Saudi Arabian businessman named Hassan Jameel, whose family own the rights to sell Toyota cars in the Middle East country.

An inside source says: “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

