Norway's Haavard Vad Petersson, Christoffer Svae and Torger Nergaard in action during the European Curling Championships men’s semifinal match between Norway and Sweden in Esbjerg, Denmark, Friday Nov. 27, 2015. (Rune Pedersen/AP via POLFOTO) DENMARK OUT

I’m serious when I say that I forgot how much I enjoyed Norway’s pants. Their curling team is and has been known for going a bit pant-crazy.

Well this year, they’re coming to the Olympics with 12 pant varieties!

These guys get it 👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/c4VwwV3Ulo — John Legere (@JohnLegere) February 7, 2018

I mean, their pants even have a dedicated Facebook page. I can’t wait.