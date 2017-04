Not kidding. Shia Labeouf’s new movie “Man Down” debuted in one theater in the U.K. and had a gross of $8.70. One ticket was sold.

“Poor Shia,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore. “That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something.”

He explained it to Jimmy Kimmel…kind of.

It was simultaneously released digitally on demand, making the theatrical release something of an afterthought. It launches on DVD and Blu-ray next month.