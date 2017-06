Remember last year when a gas station in Owensboro made the news for THIS?

Well, there is now a gas station in Ohio who posted signs two weeks ago taking a stand against the stink that can come along with summer.

The sign says:

No more…

Sweaty boob money

Stinky sock money

Nasty nut money

Snotty dope dollars

This is just nasty!

Scientists agree. They say each dollar bill carries about 3,000 types of bacteria on its surface. 😂😂