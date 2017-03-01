No One Can Handle This Pea & Mayonnaise Pizza

By Ben Davis
|
Mar 1, 5:21 AM

A picture of this pizza went viral after Twitter user Air-ic, posted:

Why?  Because who has ever heard of putting peas and mayonnaise on a pizza???

No one on Twitter could handle this….

No one know where he got his pizza.  He even joked that he may have to ‘delete my Twitter’…

Of course there’s this now…

SOURCE

Related Content

Pizza Girl Is Literally Me
This Picture Has Everyone Confused
Story To Make You Say Damn: Cow Eating Gator Caugh...
Jesse Williams BET Speech Sparked Twitter War
Woman Set Car on Fire Because She Thought it Belon...
Our Twitter Squad is #BAE
Comments