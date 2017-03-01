No One Can Handle This Pea & Mayonnaise Pizza

A picture of this pizza went viral after Twitter user Air-ic, posted:

Peas and mayonnaise pizza?! Yes please pic.twitter.com/PQK1TyYrCH — Air-ic (@FOX152) February 27, 2017

Why? Because who has ever heard of putting peas and mayonnaise on a pizza???

No one on Twitter could handle this….

@Rawr_Im_Manjit @FOX152 i rather blend a slice of pineapple pizza into a smoothie and drink it than eat that — ㅤ (@718nick) February 27, 2017

@FOX152 of all the things that broke my spirit today this broke it the most — (((sit down waldo))) (@sit_down_waldo) February 27, 2017

No one know where he got his pizza. He even joked that he may have to ‘delete my Twitter’…

Of course there’s this now…

Pineapple 🍍 doesn't deserve to be on a pizza 🍕 #justSayNO — Your Yumminess (@PeaAndMayoPizza) March 1, 2017

SOURCE