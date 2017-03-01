No One Can Handle This Pea & Mayonnaise Pizza

A picture of this pizza went viral after Twitter user Air-ic, posted:
Peas and mayonnaise pizza?! Yes please pic.twitter.com/PQK1TyYrCH
— Air-ic (@FOX152) February 27, 2017
Why? Because who has ever heard of putting peas and mayonnaise on a pizza???
No one on Twitter could handle this….
@Rawr_Im_Manjit @FOX152 i rather blend a slice of pineapple pizza into a smoothie and drink it than eat that
— ㅤ (@718nick) February 27, 2017
@FOX152 pic.twitter.com/VyNFTBn4Of
— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) February 27, 2017
@FOX152 of all the things that broke my spirit today this broke it the most
— (((sit down waldo))) (@sit_down_waldo) February 27, 2017
@FOX152 THAT'S NOT PIZZA, IT'S AN ABOMINATION!!!
— seamus sullivan (@seamussullivan) February 27, 2017
No one know where he got his pizza. He even joked that he may have to ‘delete my Twitter’…
Hahahaha hell nah. They marked @FOX152's pizza "NSFW" on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/j8ThrLHVBP
— Dilla (@E_Dilla) March 1, 2017
Of course there’s this now…
Pineapple 🍍 doesn't deserve to be on a pizza 🍕 #justSayNO
— Your Yumminess (@PeaAndMayoPizza) March 1, 2017