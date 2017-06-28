No One Can Handle Jake “The Diamond Dog”
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 28, 2017 @ 6:05 AM

Meet Jake the Diamond Dog. What a good doggo. We give him 13 out of 10. 🐶

Jake showed up to a Fort Wayne game Monday night and gave the umpires bottles of water out of a basket in return for head pats.

Here’s the thing, Jake travels all across the Midwest.  I’m sure you’ve seen Jake at a Bats game!

Related Content

The Present *(grabs tissues…)
Story To Make You Say Damn: Dog Saved At Last Minu...
New Balloon-Popping World Record
Florida News: DOG Shoots Man’s Girlfriend
Happiest Dog In The World Breaks Record
Wiener Dogs Invade Louisville This Weekend
Comments