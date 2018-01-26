No Muggles Allowed on This Harry Potter Cruise

The Hogwarts Express arrives at Hogsmeade station during a preview of Diagon Alley at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, Thursday, June 19, 2014, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A “muggle” is Harry Potter speak for someone who doesn’t possess any magical abilities. My girlfriend calls me a muggle at least two times a day.

Harry Potter fans are going to lose their Hogwarts heads over this. Barge Lady Cruises out of the UK is now offering a Harry Potter themed cruise that will take you down the River Thames with seven magical stops along the way! Here’s the itinerary:

Virginia Water: where Harry first meets Buckbeak the hippogriff in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban .

. Dorney Court, Visit 4 Privet Drive: guests will travel to Picket Post Close, the location for the filming of 4 Privet Drive in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone .

. Warner Bro’s Harry Potter Studio Tour: Potterheads can experience the Harry Potter Studio Tour, which is one of the top destinations for fans in the world. You can go behind the scenes and explore how the films were made, see real props from the movies, and so much more!

which is one of the top destinations for fans in the world. You can go behind the scenes and explore how the films were made, see real props from the movies, and so much more! Explore the Great Hall at Hogwarts at Christ Church College: the Great Hall at Christ Church College in Oxford is what the Hogwarts Great Hall is modeled after. You’ll feel like a true wizard standing in the middle of the massive room. The room was used to film scenes in both Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Aside from all of that, guests will be served Hogwarts-inspired meals prepared by a gourmet chef.

Here comes the bad news. As magical as this all sounds, the cost is also quite magical. A paltry $34,000 is all it will cost you to embark on this Potter Adventure of a life time but they’ll let you split it up to 8 ways. HA! Gee…thanks!