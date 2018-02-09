No Margs for YOU!

Put down your margaritas for a second and get serious, because we have some not-so-great news to share with you….

The world is currently on the brink of a huge tequila shortage, which means that your Friday and Saturday nights might be in jeopardy soon.

Agave (which is the key ingredient in Tequila for you non-tequila lovers) is currently not being produced fast enough to keep up with the tequila demand!!

Long story short, everyone has been drinking a lot of tequila lately but between the delicious margaritas, fried tequila shots, and tequila sunrises- can you blame us?

So just for the next couple days or weeks, switch to vodka or beer….