Nissan’s ‘Dog-Friendly’ Car Has Pet Owners Excited!

As a dog mom, this is so flipping exciting!

A dog-friendly concept car from Nissan, the X-Trail features an access ramp, an 360 degree pull out water shower and clutter free utility drawers. It’s upholstered cargo area ensures easy clean-up from dirt and hair.

Nissan engineered this car after research from The Kennel Club revealed 99 percent of pet owners consider their pet to be part of the family.

Nissan’s chief marketing manager X-Trail says, “The Nissan X-Trail is a car that’s built for family adventures, and the X-Trail 4Dogs concept takes that to the next level.”

This concept car will likely unleash in Europe before coming into the U.S. Which is kind of sad because I want it now.

Nissan’s X-Trail transforms the cargo space into a dog haven to include:

Two-way dog cam

360 pull out water shower

Integrated dryer

Access ramp

Padded interior upholstered for wipe-ups

No spill water bowl

Smart dog treat dispenser

Clip on harness hook

Clutter free compartments to store treats, waste bags, etc.

I’m upset that I didn’t own this like 5 minutes ago. I NEED IT NOW.