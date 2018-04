Nicki Minaj has been silent on social media for over 5 months and now we know why!!

She is back and making a lot of noise by dropping two songs tomorrow!!

Yesterday, she posted a pic of her in a Fendi outfit with the message, “Chun Li Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.”

Then to add to the hysteria that post caused, she posted another picture of her in a ball gown with the caption, “#BarbieTingz Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.”

#BarbieTingz 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:30am PDT



Is Nicki Minaj trying to keep her crown??