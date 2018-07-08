Nicki Minaj Drops “Bed” Video Featuring Ariana Grande

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Nicki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj has released the steamy music video for her song “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande.

It’s steamy, probably not safe for work and Nicki Minaj is a mermaid. It’s already racked up more than 6 million views on youtube in just two days.

As if the video wasn’t enough to get her and Ariana‘s fanbase in an uproar, Nicki then posted this little nugget on Twitter and got everyone shook.

Y’all, should Ari & I do an album together one day? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2018

It’s a Nicki Minaj world at the moment, and we’re all just living in it.