Nicki Minaj Drops “Bed” Video Featuring Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj has released the steamy music video for her song “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande.
It’s steamy, probably not safe for work and Nicki Minaj is a mermaid. It’s already racked up more than 6 million views on youtube in just two days.
As if the video wasn’t enough to get her and Ariana‘s fanbase in an uproar, Nicki then posted this little nugget on Twitter and got everyone shook.
Y’all, should Ari & I do an album together one day?
— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2018
It’s a Nicki Minaj world at the moment, and we’re all just living in it.