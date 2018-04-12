Nicki Minaj dropped two new songs on us! By McKenzie | Apr 12, 2018 @ 3:15 PM After some cryptic teasing, new music from Nicki Minaj just hit our ear holes today. The songs are called Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz. Nicki came back killing it and making sure she keeps her crown! What do you think about her new songs?? RELATED CONTENT New Ocean’s Eight Trailer Shows Sandra Bullock and Crew Pulling Off Massive Heist Pentatonix to Perform National Anthem at Kentucky Derby Khloe Kardashian Had Her Baby The Internet Is Divided With This New Ketchup Flavor Watch This Boy Ruin a Gender Reveal Party With Plastic Sword Cardi B helps host the Tonight Show