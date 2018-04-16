Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner party together at Coachella
By McKenzie
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 11:58 AM

Coachella kicked off this weekend and so did the parties!

Did my invite get lost in the mail?? Because partying with Nicki and Kylie is definitely a dream of mine!

Nicki Minaj made her way to Coachella to party with A-list celebrities including, Kylie Jenner, who made an appearance on Nicki’s Twitter page, blowing kisses to the camera before throwing a kiss toward Nicki Minaj, narrowly missing the rapper’s lips! OOOOOO

 

During the TAO x Puma party, Nicki was seen hanging out with other big celebrities such as The Weeknd, Shania Twain, and French Montana as they celebrated his birthday!

RELATED CONTENT

Domino’s is now delivering to Beaches and Parks! Can YOU Beat Kelly K? Beyonce Brings Out Destiny’s Child At Coachella, Yodel Boy, And All The Highlights Watch Coachella LIVE Walmart Yodeling Kid Performed At Coachella Nicki Minaj dropped two new songs on us!
Comments