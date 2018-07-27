Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are Engaged

The trend of famous people getting engaged after only dating for weeks, seems to be the most current trend.

First it was Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, then Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and now Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra !

We can all admit that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are probably one of the hottest Hollywood couples in the game… regardless that they have an 11 year difference in age!

No date for the wedding has been released, but the most important questions are: Will the Jonas Brothers reunite? Who will be the best man? Is wedding crashing allowed?