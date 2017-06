So we told you that Katy Perry said in an interview that Niall Horan is always trying to flirt with her and get her number…well here’s Niall’s side of the story.

He said, “Katy, please stop being mean to me. She’s just finding any excuse now to just patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me. I just want to be your friend. I mean, she is talking like she is about 55 years older than me. She is not that much older than me.”

Here’s the full interview….