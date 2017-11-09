Niall Horan and Pink Perform at 2017 CMA Awards

The 2017 CMA Awards were last night at Bridgestone arena in Nashville!

Some of the big winners were:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Male Vocalist

Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist

Miranda Lambert

Vocal Group

Little Big Town

Vocal Duo

Brothers Osborne

See the full list HERE!!

Some familiar Top 40 artists made an appearance. The first was Pink with her song, “Barbies” :

Then former One Directioner, Niall Horan, joined country artist Maren Morris for her single, “I Could Use a Lover Song,” and his song, “Seeing Blind” :

He said that it was the first time they were ever performing “Seeing Blind.” #Nervous

Only slightly obsessed with Niall Horan…only slightly…