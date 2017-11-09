Niall Horan and Pink Perform at 2017 CMA Awards

The 2017 CMA Awards were last night at Bridgestone arena in Nashville!
Some of the big winners were:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Male Vocalist
Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist
Miranda Lambert
Vocal Group
Little Big Town
Vocal Duo
Brothers Osborne
See the full list HERE!!
Some familiar Top 40 artists made an appearance. The first was Pink with her song, “Barbies” :
.@Pink is making us emotional. #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/lAAQjBFnLS
— Country Living (@CountryLiving) November 9, 2017
Then former One Directioner, Niall Horan, joined country artist Maren Morris for her single, “I Could Use a Lover Song,” and his song, “Seeing Blind” :
He said that it was the first time they were ever performing “Seeing Blind.” #Nervous
“It’s the first time we’re performing it. Ever.” @NiallOfficial talks tonight's performance with @MarenMorris@CountryMusic #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/xuy3dnlK9s
— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017
Only slightly obsessed with Niall Horan…only slightly…