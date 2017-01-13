News Anchors Have Meltdown Over Clothes

Now, to be fair, this went down BEFORE they all went on the air, but this TV anchor had a minor meltdown after realizing she, a fellow journalist and her guest were all wearing white! Haha

She got mad and wanted her to put on a different colored jacket. At one point, she says, “come on I told you two hours ago!”

No word on who leaked the footage, but since it went viral, the anchor said ‘I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin. News is a fast moving environment and sometimes these things happen.’

SOURCE