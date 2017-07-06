Newly Found Photograph of Amelia Earhart May Prove She Survived

This is so insanely interesting to me. Apparently, a newly found photograph may show that Amelia Earhart may actually have survived what we thought was a crash into the Pacific Ocean during her attempt to fly across the globe. Investigators are now trying to prove that she was actually held as a Japanese prisoner until her death and they’re using a new photograph to prove their point.

Wave 3 News said:

Investigators with a new History Channel documentary believe a photograph discovered in a former “top secret” file at the National Archives may hold clues to what happened to Amelia Earhart.

Taken in 1937, the photograph shows a woman sitting on a dock in the Marshall Islands, along with a Caucasian man standing near a pole. Earhart traveled with navigator Fred Noonan.

The famed pilot disappeared July 2, 1937, over the Pacific Ocean as she and Noonan attempted to fly around the world.

Retired U.S. Treasury Department investigator Les Kinney found the photograph stamped with an official Office of Naval Intelligence markings that read Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The islands were under Japanese Control at the time, and the investigators said the person who took the photograph was later executed for being a spy. The investigators believe the photographer most likely was focusing on the ships and not who was in the picture.

A Japanese military ship towing a barge with something that appears to be the same length as Earhart’s plane is also seen in the photograph.