New Stranger Things Teaser Trailer Reveals New Gig For Steve

Netflix just gave us a teaser trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things and it’s delightfully cheesy.

Looks like Hawkins, Indiana is getting it’s very own shopping mall! That is about the only thing revealed in the teaser trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things. We also find out that Steve landed himself a sweet gig at “Scoops Ahoy!” I’ll have two scoops of the chocolate chip cookie dough, Stevie. Thanks!

For reference…Sam Goody is a place people used to actually drive to in order to buy music on CD, cassette and vinyl records. Before there was Amazon, we had to go to a place called Waldenbooks if we wanted a book and the food court at the mall was where all the action was on a Friday night.

So what do we know about season 3 of Stranger Things? Nothing…we know absolutely nothing from this trailer. No plot, no story, no release date…nothing.