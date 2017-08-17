This New Series Has Us Shook

Human remains have been discovered in the unsolved disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, who was on a post-high school trip to Aruba in 2005 when she vanished. Speculation has swirled all these years around Joran van der Sloot, who was last seen with her at a tourist bar. New information from a friend of his friend may have made a break in the case.

Holloway’s father Dave and a private investigator announced Wednesday that the information led to the discovery of human remains that will now be tested to determine if they belong to Natalie. “We’ve chased a lot of leads and this one is by far the most credible lead I’ve seen in the last 12 years,” Dave said, hoping the mystery that has tormented him for 12 years may be near an end.

His search is documented in a new series launching this weekend on Oxygen.