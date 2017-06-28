New Rules On Set Of Bachelor In Paradise

There are new rules now that Bachelor In Paradise is in production again…

TMZ says when contestants arrived over the weekend, they sat through a 2-hour meeting with lawyers and others who ran through all the rules. There is now a 2 drink per hour rule, and before anyone can get it on, both parties must go to a producer and state that they consent. If the producer feels either party is incapable of giving consent, the producer can pull the plug. They are also checking luggage for prescription drugs.

