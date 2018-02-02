New Olive Garden Menu Item Is a Game Changer

Olive Garden is resorting to drastic measures in their campaign to win the restaurant wars. This latest salvo may have swayed the battle in their favor.

Forget the bread sticks at Olive Garden. That’s old and busted. The new hotness is…

Italian Nachos

I know what you’re thinking. What kind of sorcery is this?! I was thinking the same thing until I got a look at them and they look pretty good. Olive Garden won’t be calling them “Italian Nachos” however. Instead, they’ll be stealing a little something outta the Applebees playbook and give their new appetizer a larger than life persona.

Get ready…for Olive Garden’s new appetizer heavy weight…LOADED PASTA CHIPS!

Here’s what’s in em:

The chips are made of fried lasagna, and come loaded with cheese and a meat sauce that’s made up of chicken, meatballs, and sausage. Then it’s topped off with alfredo sauce and tomatoes. You get all of that with just 1,520 calories. Or, 75% of your daily calorie allowance if you’re on a 2,000 calorie diet.

Buon Appetito!

My Italian grandmother, who died in 1992, just died again. https://t.co/23uwDpW2S3 — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 1, 2018