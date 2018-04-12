New Ocean’s Eight Trailer Shows Sandra Bullock and Crew Pulling Off Massive Heist

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8th and it’s shaping up to be a huge, Summer blockbuster.

According to Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8 isn’t a reboot. It’s a parallel story of another family member. In the film, Bullock plays the sister of George Clooney’s character (Danny Ocean) from the original, rebooted Oceans movies. So it seems only fitting she continues the family enterprise of grand larceny.

Ocean’s 8 centers around Bullock’s crew of misfits who aim to steal a high dollar diamond necklace during a posh event at the Metropolitan Museum Gala, better known simply as The Met.

I love the cast in this movie. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchette, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

A teaser trailer was released in late 2017. Here is the latest and much longer trailer.