New Music from Linkin Park “One More Light”

Linkin Park released the official video for “One More Light” and it gives us all the feels. Here is what band mates Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda said of the new song.

“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection.” – Joe Hahn

“One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.” – Mike Shinoda

They are planning a one-night-only tribute concert in honor of Chester in L.A. October 27th.

It’s the first time the band will perform since Chester’s death in July. Their fees from the show to the charity, Music For Relief, in Chester’s memory.