New Music from Kesha “Praying”

It’s been a few years since we got some new tunage from Kesha! This morning she a new song released to radio called “Praying” from her forthcoming album “Rainbow”. Now, this is only one song from an album but at first glance it seems like we might be seeing a bit more of a mature side of Kesha.

Ricky Reed, producer of Kesha’s new album has this to say about her new music;

“The world is not ready for the music she’s making; it’s gonna change the world.”

As one would expect, there are those who are claiming this new song “Praying” is Kesha lashing out and making statements about her recent past and the legal battles involving herself, her mother Pebe Sebert and producer Dr. Luke. If you’re new to the party on this particular chapter in Kesha’s life, check out the wikipedia page for it. A quick glance at some of the lyrics to “Praying” seem to reveal the truth that perhaps this song is indeed about Dr. Luke. But, rather than taking a furious tone, Kesha seems to be taking the empathetic route.

Well, you almost had me fooled

Told me that I was nothing without you

Oh, but after everything you’ve done

I can thank you for how strong I have become ‘Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I’ll just say this is I wish you farewell I hope you’re somewhere prayin’, prayin’

I hope your soul is changin’, changin’

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin’

We’re happy to see Kesha back making music and wish her nothing but the best.