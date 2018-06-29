Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of "Twenty One Pilots" appear onstage without pants to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Twenty One Pilots are rumored to be working on new music and it may be here sooner than you think!

More than three years after the release of Blurryface, it seems that new music from Twenty One Pilots may soon be here. The band has been dropping bread crumbs all over the internet and it seems one lucky radio station NOT named 99.7 DJX has had the pleasure of hearing this song. Also, according to twitter, two song titles have leaked and TOP is none too pleased about it.

Two new TØP songs titled “Nico and the Niners” and “Jumpsuit” have been registered on the Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) licensing database with a 2018 release. These may be placeholder titles, but they are legitimate entries. Credit to @DiscordClique for the discovery! — TØP News (@topnotified) June 29, 2018

Now…go grab your tinfoil hat because here comes a fan theory.

ANDRE WEIL, THE GUY WHO INVENTED THE Ø, WAS APART OF THE N I C OLAS BOURBAKI GROUP. HENCE THE NICO AND THE NINERS, ANDRE WEIL WAS IN THE FULL VERSION OF THE FIRST PICTURE, IT WAS UNDER OUR NOSES THE ENTIRE TIME. pic.twitter.com/nyxXE9CqDU — fiddlesticks | PINNED (@fromfine) June 29, 2018

Until we hear this new stuff, we’ll just have to tide ourselves over with a tried and true classic.