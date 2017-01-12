A New Member For 5th Harmony?!

The girl group 5th Harmony started a little tweet challenge for it’s fans to add themselves to the group. #BeThe5thChallenege is trending now, and it seems they may have found their new member….. or maybe not.

Singer John Mayer jokingly said he wants to join the group in Camila’s absence. The other girls in the group thought it was pretty funny and actually added him to their new promo photo.

Though we’re positive the music would be dope… not sure Mayer would look that great in a leotard or groping inanimate construction tools.

Here are some other funny ones:

From Who are they to who are we? Katy Perry joined Fifth Harmony#BeThe5thChallenge pic.twitter.com/bUJfpRH2KP — Shady Facts 5H (@ShadyFacts5H) January 11, 2017