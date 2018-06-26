New Instagram Fad: The Migraine Pose

The Instagram logo is displayed on an electronic screen at a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013 in New York for the introduction of Instagram Direct. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

There’s a new Instagram fad called “The Migraine Pose” has everyone’s head pounding!

Ok, these people don’t really have a migraine headache. But the pose is called “The Migraine” because the idea is that you put your hand on the side of your face (as if you’re suffering a splitting headache) but there’s a tactic here that you might be missing.

The trick is to slightly push up the skin on the side of your face to hide any “imperfections” you may be suffering from. You know…wrinkles. According to ELLE.com, the pose:

Tightens the face, makes your cheekbones look more prominent, and lifts the brows. It’s a temporary facelift for the ‘gram

The pose was “created” by make-up artist Nam Vo and has since been adopted by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

I decided to give it a shot myself and I have to tell you, I’m pretty sure I NAILED it!