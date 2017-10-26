New Hints Emerge About Eminem’s New Album

Fans of Eminem will be happy to know that it’s more or less guaranteed that a new album is on the way. But we may now know the title of the album.
Eminem began working with a veritable treasure trove of producers and collaborators over the past two years to work on a new album. Little was known about it until recently when hints about collaborations and song content began surfacing. Today, we MAY have been given the name of the new album thanks to a very cryptic instagram post from Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenburg.
See that word in the background? REVIVAL. That would seem to jive with Em’s past album titles of “Relapse” and “Recovery“. Upon further investigation, we found that there is a website set up called askaboutrevival.com. It’s almost immediately clear that the website is satire, that is if your sarcasm detector is turned on.
Now it’s just a matter of waiting. The new Eminem album is on the way and we couldn’t be more excited.