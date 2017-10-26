New Hints Emerge About Eminem’s New Album

FILE - In this April 15, 2012, file photo, Eminem performs onstage at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. has temporarily taken over a public-access TV show in southeastern Michigan in an episode that featured rapper Eminem. Colbert hosted the latest episode of Only in Monroe, which airs in the community of about 21,000 people. He talked with Detroit native Eminem in a lengthy segment, calling him by his given name, Marshall Mathers. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Fans of Eminem will be happy to know that it’s more or less guaranteed that a new album is on the way. But we may now know the title of the album.

Eminem began working with a veritable treasure trove of producers and collaborators over the past two years to work on a new album. Little was known about it until recently when hints about collaborations and song content began surfacing. Today, we MAY have been given the name of the new album thanks to a very cryptic instagram post from Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenburg.

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

See that word in the background? REVIVAL. That would seem to jive with Em’s past album titles of “Relapse” and “Recovery“. Upon further investigation, we found that there is a website set up called askaboutrevival.com. It’s almost immediately clear that the website is satire, that is if your sarcasm detector is turned on.

Now it’s just a matter of waiting. The new Eminem album is on the way and we couldn’t be more excited.