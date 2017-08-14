New Christmas Music Is Coming From 98 Degrees!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Prepare your bodies for NEW Christmas music from Nick, Drew, Jeff and Justin…and THEY ARE GOING ON TOUR!

“Let It Snow” will be out on October 13th. Nick Lachey said with the band’s 20th anniversary happening this year, it seemed like the perfect time to work on a new Christmas album. A 31-date holiday tour is kicking off November 10th in Iowa and stops by the Louisville Palace on December 6th! Some of the closest dates:

Dec. 6 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater

Dec. 8 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre

Dec. 9 — Miami, FL @ Magic City Casino

Dec. 10 — West Palm Beach @ Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 11 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 13 — Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre

Dec. 14 — Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Dec. 15 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center

