New Christmas Music Is Coming From 98 Degrees!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Prepare your bodies for NEW Christmas music from Nick, Drew, Jeff and Justin…and THEY ARE GOING ON TOUR!
“Let It Snow” will be out on October 13th. Nick Lachey said with the band’s 20th anniversary happening this year, it seemed like the perfect time to work on a new Christmas album. A 31-date holiday tour is kicking off November 10th in Iowa and stops by the Louisville Palace on December 6th! Some of the closest dates:
Dec. 6 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater
Dec. 8 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre
Dec. 9 — Miami, FL @ Magic City Casino
Dec. 10 — West Palm Beach @ Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 11 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Dec. 13 — Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre
Dec. 14 — Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
Dec. 15 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center