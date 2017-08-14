New Christmas Music Is Coming From 98 Degrees!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL
By Kelly K
Aug 14, 2017

Prepare your bodies for NEW Christmas music from Nick, Drew, Jeff and Justin…and THEY ARE GOING ON TOUR!

Today's forecast…

A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on

“Let It Snow” will be out on October 13th. Nick Lachey said with the band’s 20th anniversary happening this year, it seemed like the perfect time to work on a new Christmas album. A 31-date holiday tour is kicking off November 10th in Iowa and stops by the Louisville Palace on December 6th!  Some of the closest dates:

Dec. 6 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater
Dec. 8 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre
Dec. 9 — Miami, FL @ Magic City Casino
Dec. 10 — West Palm Beach @ Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 11 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Dec. 13 — Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre
Dec. 14 — Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
Dec. 15 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center

